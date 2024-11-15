By Robert Muhereza

Ms Grace Ngabirano Akifeza has been declared winner of the Kisoro District Woman MP by-election after beating five other contestants.

Ms Ngabirano who stood as an Independent candidate after losing the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag to Ms Rose Kabagenyi, garnered 50,459 votes.

Ms Ngabirano who stood as an Independent candidate after losing the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag to Ms Rose Kabagenyi, garnered 50,459 votes.

Her closest contender, Ms Kabagenyi who contested as the official NRM flag bearer got 44,982 votes followed by National Unity Platform (NUM Sultana Salim in the third place with 903 votes. Other candidates included; Uganda People's Congress (UPC)'s Mable Ingabire who got 362 votes, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)'s Juliet Musanase who polled 193 and People's Progressive Party (PPP)'s Aisha Cyimpaye who trailed with 157 votes.