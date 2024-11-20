The Makindye Chief Magistrates Court on Wednesday remanded musician Patrick Mulwana, popularly known as Alien Skin, to Luzira Prison on charges of robbery.

According to the prosecution, Alien Skin allegedly robbed Mubiru Salim of his iPhone 15 Pro Max (black) valued at Shs3.5 million, Shs480,000 in cash, and a wallet containing a national identification card in Makindye Division, Kampala District, in September 2024.

The court heard that Alien Skin allegedly used violence during the robbery.

He denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Esther Adikin, who remanded him to Luzira Prison until December 9, 2024, as investigations continue.

Alien Skin was arrested on November 20, 2024, following a chaotic incident at Nsambya Hospital. The incident reportedly involved the assault of two doctors and a security guard after the death of Joram Tumwesigye, a member of Alien Skin’s Fangone Entertainment Crew.

Police reported that Tumwesigye died approximately an hour after being admitted to the hospital following a road accident in Makindye.