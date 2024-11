Julius Mugabi, bodyguard to musician Patrick Mulwana, also known as Alien Skin, has been remanded by the Makindye Magistrates Court for allegedly assaulting doctors at Nsambya Hospital.

Mugabi is jointly charged with Alien Skin, who was remanded to Luzira Prison on Wednesday over robbery.

Chief Magistrate Esther Adikini summoned Alien Skin to appear in court on Monday, November 25, 2024, to enter a plea on fresh assault charges.

According to court records, Mugabi, Alien Skin, and others allegedly assaulted doctors Zaidi Matovu, Alex Odongo, and Anthony Munyanda at St. Francis Hospital Nsambya on November 19, 2024.

Mugabi denied the charges and was remanded until November 25, 2024.

The incident occurred when the duo’s colleague, Joram Tumwesigye, died at Nsambya Hospital after a car accident, leading to chaotic behavior from his crew members.