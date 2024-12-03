By David Walugembe & Maria Jacinta Kannyange

As Uganda joins the rest of the world today to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, activists have called for equity, inclusion and non-discrimination. This year’s annual celebrations are being held in Kumi District under the theme: “Improved Household Income for the Wellbeing of Persons with Disabilities”.

The Monitor sampled some of the persons with disabilities, who expressed mixed reactions about the day’s celebrations as they called for observance of their human rights. Read more