By EMMY DANIEL OJARA

Amuru District is on high alert following a cholera outbreak in the neighbouring Lamwo District. The disease has so far claimed one life and left more than 60 people admitted to hospitals.

In the neighbouring South Sudan, the health ministry confirmed the disease outbreak in Renk County, Upper Nile State, on October 28, 2024. As of last week, one person had been confirmed dead due to cholera, and several others were admitted to Agoro Health Centre III in Lamwo District.