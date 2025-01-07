The General Court Martial in Makindye on Tuesday rejected Martha Karua, Dr. Kizza Besigye’s lead lawyer, from representing him.

The seven-member court, chaired by Brig. Gen. Freeman Mugabe, allowed only three lawyers: Fredrick Mpanga, Apollo Katumba, and Ernest Kalibala of AF Mpanga and Company Advocates, who were authorized by him in writing.

However, Dr. Besigye insists that he has instructed numerous counsels and wishes for all of them to represent him.

The Uganda Law Council on Monday granted Martha Karua a temporary practicing certificate to represent Dr. Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutale.

Dr. Besigye and Hajji Lutale were arrested at the Riverside Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, and arraigned before the General Court Martial on November 20, 2024, to face charges of unlawful possession of two pistols and live ammunition.

The duo allegedly committed these offenses in Athens, Greece, Geneva, Switzerland, and Nairobi, Kenya, where they held meetings to solicit logistical support and identify military targets in Uganda with the intention of prejudicing national security.

The pair denied the charges and were remanded to Luzira Prison as the UPDF continued its investigations.