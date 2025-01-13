Lawyers representing Dr. Kiiza Besigye, led by Kenyan politician Martha Karua, requested on Monday that the Court Martial should order the production of their jailed colleague, Eron Kiiza, to fulfill his specific role in the case.

Kiiza, who was sentenced to nine months in prison for contempt of court, remains listed as one of the advocates for Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya. He has allegedly been assigned a task that no other lawyer can perform.

The lawyers argue that without Kiiza’s participation, they will be unable to effectively represent their clients.

They are also seeking clarification from the court’s chairman, Brig. Gen. Freeman Mugabe, regarding the validity of the proceedings due to changes in the court’s membership.

The Court Martial had not ruled on this matter by press time.

The session marked a significant change in the atmosphere surrounding the General Court Martial in Makindye, where Dr. Kizza Besigye and Abeid Lutaale face charges of illegal possession of ammunition and firearms.

Unlike previous occasions when access to the court was difficult, people entered the premises with ease.

Journalists arrived as early as 7 a.m, were quickly registered, and were allowed inside by a soldier in charge of media.

Relatives of Besigye and Lutale, including Lutale’s wife, Zaina Lutale, and other female relatives of Besigye, were also permitted to enter after a brief identification process.

Lawyers for the accused, including Samuel Wanda and Kato Tumusiime, who were previously subjected to thorough checks and lengthy waits, were able to proceed directly to the court hall on Monday.

This ease of access is notable, especially given the heavy security deployment comprising various agencies, including the Field Force Unit, Counter-Terrorism, and Military Traffic Police.

Several politicians, such as FDC Party Secretary General Harold Kaija and Kampala City Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura, were also present, with some being escorted to the waiting area by Major Karugaba.

The court’s chairperson, Brigadier Robert Freeman Mugabe, had previously promised to resolve issues with access to the court martial after politicians and lawyers complained of ill-treatment.