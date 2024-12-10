Veteran political leader Dr. Kizza Besigye and his colleague Hajji Obeid Lutale are expected to reappear before the General Court Martial, Makindye on Tuesday.

The pair is expected to return to receive a ruling on the legality of the charges against them and the jurisdiction of the General Court Martial, considering their arrest in neighboring Kenya.

Besigye and Lutale last appeared before the court on December 2, 2024, after their lead Kenyan lawyer Martha Karua appeared without a practicing certificate from the Uganda Law Council.

KFM understands that the court cannot proceed with any case involving a lawyer without this certificate, which is a prerequisite for all lawyers in the country.

Dr. Besigye and Hajji Lutale were arrested at the Riverside Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, and arraigned before the General Court Martial on November 20, 2024, to face charges of unlawful possession of two pistols and live ammunition.

They are alleged to have committed these offenses in Athens, Greece, Geneva, Switzerland, and Nairobi, Kenya, where they held meetings to solicit logistical support and identify military targets in Uganda with the intention of undermining security.

The pair denied the charges and were remanded to Luzira prison as the UPDF continues its investigations.