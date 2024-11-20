Veteran opposition politician Dr. Kizza Besigye and co-accused Hajji Obedi Rutale, 65, were arraigned before the General Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala, on November 20, 2024. They face four counts of security-related offenses and unlawful possession of firearms, allegedly committed while at Riverside Apartments in Nairobi, Kenya.

Both accused persons pleaded not guilty to all charges. The court, however, remanded them until December 2, 2024.

Besigye arrived at the court in a convoy of three Military Police Vehicles.

Daily Monitor reported that the former FDC president was reported missing in Nairobi where he had travelled to attend a book launch of former Kenya’s Justice Minister, Martha Karua.

Details to follow…