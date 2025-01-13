Veteran opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye and his colleague, Hajji Obeid Lutale, are scheduled to reappear before the General Court Martial on Monday, January 13, 2025. They will face charges related to national security.

The two are expected to appear before a seven-member court chaired by Brigadier General Robert Freeman Mugabe.

Army prosecutors, led by Raphael Mugisha, allege that between October 2023 and November 2024, Besigye and Lutale held meetings in Athens, Greece; Geneva, Switzerland; and Nairobi, Kenya. These meetings, prosecutors claim, were held to solicit logistical support and identify military targets in Uganda with the intention of prejudicing national security.

The two also face three other counts of unlawful possession of two pistols and eight rounds of ammunition, allegedly found in their possession upon their arrest at Riverside Apartments in Kenya on November 16, 2024.

The army prosecution maintains that firearms and ammunition are the exclusive domain of the armed forces.

Besigye and Lutale have been on remand since November 20, 2024.