Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) leader Dr. Kizza Besigye and his colleague Hajji Obeid Lutale will spend Christmas on remand at Luzira Prison on charges related to national security.

A seven-member court chaired by Brig. Gen. Freeman Mugabe adjourned the case until January 7, 2025, to allow the defense team to organize itself.

Earlier, the accused’s lawyer, Erias Lukwago, requested an adjournment after the accused insisted on Kenyan lawyer Martha Karua leading their defense team, despite the Law Council’s denial of a temporary practicing certificate in Uganda.

The accused informed the Military Court on Tuesday that they are exploring options to have Karua represent them and need sufficient time to exercise their right to representation.

Lukwago explained that they are giving the Law Council time to review Karua’s response to their decision and potentially reverse it.

Besigye and Hajji Obeid were arrested in Nairobi on November 16, 2024, and brought to Uganda to face charges of unlawful possession of firearms and security-related offenses. They have pleaded not guilty and challenged the General Court Martial’s jurisdiction to try cases committed outside Uganda.