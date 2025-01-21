The hearing in the inciting violence case against veteran politician Dr. Kizza Besigye and activist Samuel Lubega Mukaaku has been postponed to February 11, 2025.

This adjournment allows the prosecution to present its final witness. It follows the defense team’s cross-examination of Detective Sergeant Oryema Steven, the scene-of-crime officer, led by Erias Lukwago.

The prosecution, led by Ivan Kyazze and Allan Mucunguzi, requested the adjournment to summon this last witness.

Dr. Besigye appeared at Buganda Road Magistrates Court under heavy security to face charges of inciting violence during the June 2022 Kampala protests against high commodity prices. He was remanded again after Tuesday’s hearing.

The prosecution alleges that Besigye and Mukaaku used a loudspeaker to urge people to overthrow the government, which they deemed incitement to violence.

Dr. Besigye, currently on remand at Luzira prison for other national security-related offenses, is accused alongside Mukaaku of inciting violence during the June 2022 Kampala protests against high commodity prices.

Dr. Besigye was initially ordered to appear on January 9, 2025, after failing to appear on December 5, 2024.