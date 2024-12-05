The Buganda Road Magistrates Court on Thursday ordered Luzira Prison authorities to produce embattled veteran opposition politician Dr. Kizza Besigye for further hearing on charges of inciting violence.

Dr. Besigye is currently detained at Luzira Prison following his arraignment before the Army Court on national security charges.

According to a production warrant signed by Senior Principal Magistrate Grade One Winnie Nankya, Dr. Besigye must be produced in court on January 9, 2025, to continue his trial related to the June 2022 protests in Kampala against high commodity prices.

The production warrant was requested by the prosecution’s Allan Mucunguzi, who countered defense lawyer Abubaker Ssekanjako’s claim that his client was in prison while, in this particular case, the court was aware that Dr. Besigye was out on bail.

Dr. Besigye’s co-accused, Samuel Lubega Mukaaku, was present in court on Thursday, and his bail was also extended to January 9, 2025.

The prosecution alleges that on June 14, 2022, in the Kikuubo-Shawuriyako area of Kampala’s central business district, Dr. Besigye and Mukaaku used a loudspeaker to call on people in Luganda, saying, “Banna Uganda muzuukuke twegatte tutaase ensi yaffe.” Police interpreted this as inciting the public to overthrow the government.