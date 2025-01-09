Embattled veteran politician Dr. Kizza Besigye is expected to appear before Buganda Road Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for further hearing of incitement charges. Besigye is jointly charged with activist Samuel Lubega Mukaaku.

Besigye is currently on remand at Luzira Prison following his arraignment before the Army Court on charges relating to national security.

On December 5, 2024, Besigye did not appear before the Buganda Road court, prompting Senior Principal Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya to issue a production warrant. The warrant directed prison authorities to produce him on January 9, 2025, to continue his trial related to the June 2022 Kampala protests against high commodity prices.

The production warrant was requested by prosecutor Allan Mucunguzi, who opposed defense lawyer Abubaker Ssekanjako’s claim that his client was imprisoned despite the court knowing Besigye was out on bail in this particular case.

The prosecution alleges that on June 14, 2022, at the Kikuubo-Shauriyako area in downtown Kampala’s business center, Besigye and Mukaaku allegedly used a loudspeaker to call on people in Luganda, saying, “Banna Uganda muzuukuke twegatte tutaase ensi yaffe” (“Ugandans, wake up, let’s unite and save our country”). Police interpreted this as inciting the public to rise up and take over the government.