Mr Eron Kiiza, the lawyer representing Dr. Kizza Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutale, has been sentenced to nine months in Kitalya Prison by the General Court Martial in Makindye for contempt of court.

The sentencing follows a warning issued to Kiiza by the court on December 10, 2024, regarding gross professional misconduct.

On Tuesday, Kiiza’s conduct escalated when he confronted and assaulted a court orderly, banged on the bars of the court, and ignored warnings.

Consequently, he was charged with and found guilty of contempt of court.

Chaos erupted at the General Court Martial on Tuesday when Kiiza was arrested after a heated disagreement with military police officers.

The officers had blocked Kiiza from accessing the bar, prompting him to bang on the barricade and insist on entering. This led Court Martial Chairperson Mugabe to order his arrest.

Kiiza was beaten and removed from the courtroom, but he managed to break free and join Besigye and co-accused Abeid Lutale Kamulegeya in the dock. However, he was rearrested, beaten again, and returned to the cells.