Lawyers representing veteran Ugandan opposition figure Dr. Kizza Besigye have established a legal foothold in Nairobi, Kenya, to challenge what they consider as unlawful arrest and deportation of their client.

Besigye and his comrade Obedi Lutale were arrested in Nairobi over the weekend. They had traveled to Kenya at the invitation of Kenyan opposition politician Martha Karua to attend a book launch.

They were subsequently remanded to prison on charges related to security, illegal possession of two pistols, and illegal possession of eight rounds of ammunition. They were arraigned before the Military Court Martial in Makindye and remanded until December 2, 2024.

According to their lawyer, Erias Lukwago, they have already partnered with the Pan African Lawyers Union, the International Commission of Jurists, and Katiba to strategize their next steps.

“We are trying to explore ways of pursuing litigation at different levels,” Lukwago said.

The Uganda Human Rights Commission wrote to their Kenyan counterpart on November 19, 2024, requesting an investigation into Dr. Kizza Besigye’s case and a subsequent report.