The Court Martial on Tuesday rejected Dr. Kizza Besigye’s request to refer his case to the Constitutional Court, stating that the matters in question are already part of a pending appeal before the Supreme Court.

Besigye had specifically sought clarification on the trial of civilians in military courts and the court’s jurisdiction over cross-border offenses.

Despite this ruling, the court, chaired by Brig. Freeman Mugabe, ordered Besigye and his co-accused to enter pleas to the treachery charges.

However, Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutale refused to plead, protesting the court’s decision not to allow them to appeal its ruling before the Court Martial Appeals Court. The court then recorded a not-guilty plea on their behalf.

Separately, co-accused Captain Dennis Ola pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to report meetings between Besigye and Lutale, which allegedly aimed to solicit logistical support to compromise national security.

Ola faced similar security-related charges before the same court last year.

They have been remanded until February 3, 2025, for a mention of the case.