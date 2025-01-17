By Reuters

Musicians Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Joni Mitchell and Jelly Roll will take the stage with other big names at wildfire relief concerts in Los Angeles this month, organizers said on Thursday.

Other acts for the fundraisers dubbed FireAid include Green Day, Gracie Abrams, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sting and Stevie Nicks. Dave Matthews and John Mayer will perform together for the first time.

The shows are scheduled for Jan. 30 at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, just outside of Los Angeles. They will be shown in select AMC Theatres and stream on Netflix, Max, Apple TV, Prime Video, Spotify, YouTube and elsewhere.

Parts of Los Angeles, the second-largest U.S. city and the home of many musicians, were devastated last week by fast-moving wildfires that killed at least 25 people.

Donors can make contributions to FireAid from around the world. The funds will go to short-term relief and long-term efforts to prevent future fire disasters, organizers said. Money will be distributed with advice from the Annenberg Foundation.

The costs of putting on the FireAid show will be covered by the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, which plays at the Intuit Dome, organizers said, adding that additional performers will be announced later.