By Fred Mwambu

Blacks Power maintained their unbeaten record at home with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Gaddafi as the two traded places at the top of the Fufa Big League table.

The Lira side was trailing Gaddafi, who won their game in hand over Paidha Black Angels last Friday, but they did their homework to go top of the table on Sunday. Paul Oonyu put the hosts ahead four minutes into the game but Gaddafi’s rapid attacks yielded 20 minutes later through their captain Thomas Kakaire. Read more