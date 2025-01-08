The National Planning Authority (NPA) has recommended increased investment in the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) to strengthen its staff and improve its equipment, thereby supporting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Joseph Muvawala, the NPA Executive Director, emphasized that UNBS should prioritize helping SMEs meet standards, rather than shutting them down, as these businesses are key to job creation.

“We have assessed that there is a capacity issue in UNBS and it is critical to invest in the equipment and in the human resource, but most importantly, they must also invest in their process systems internally,” he said.

Muvawala highlighted that empowering SMEs to achieve compliance with standards is crucial for economic growth and employment.