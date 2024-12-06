By MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

Bank of Uganda has said money meant for debt repayments to the Word Bank and African Development Fund was diverted from its intended destinations to two banks in London, UK, and Japan.

In a press briefing on December 5, Bank of Uganda Deputy Governor Michael Atingi-Ego, said two "fraudulent incidents" had diverted money destined for the World Bank and African Development Fund, contrary to what had been reported that the Central Bank's systems had been hacked and billions of shillings spirited from its accounts in the process.