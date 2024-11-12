By Makhtum Muziransa

Despite losing 2-0 to Kampala Queens (KQ) yesterday at MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo, Amus College coach Faridah Bulega hopes to continue being competitive in the Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League (FTBFWSL). KQ, now on 12 points in six matches, had a good starting test, especially in the second half, as they tried to show they are adopting a new style under Ethiopian coach Firew Asefa Hailegebreal. KQ tried to hog possession, a different approach to the direct football that former coach Charles Ayiekoh preached, but whenever the opportunity arose, they hit the ball long to test Amus’ defence. Read more