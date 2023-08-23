The Uganda Manufacturers’ Association (UMA) says preparations for the 29th Uganda International Trade Fair (UGITF) which will focus on digital innovations are in high gear.

The annual trade fair themed, “Driving manufacturing and trade efficiency through digital transformation and innovation” will run from 3rd to 10th October, 2023 at the UMA showgrounds in Kampala.

According to UMA board chairperson, Deo Kayemba, the trade fair is a platform for businesses to showcase their products and services, network, and explore new opportunities.

He says the week-long trade fair is a celebration of digital innovations and emerges as a beacon of economic resilience in the region.

He is optimistic that if united, entrepreneurs can drive trade efficiency through digital transformation.

The annual Uganda International Trade Fair has an average of 300,000 visitors.