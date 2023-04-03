Telecom companies have asked the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to speed up the formulation of a spectrum that will be used to roll out the 5G network countrywide.

The chief executive officer of MTN Uganda, Sylvia Mulinge says 5G network is a very critical network, adding that it will be used to strategically transform the country’s industrial sector.

She made the remarks while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hima Cement to deploy 5G network at their manufacturing plant in Kasese district.

She says when the 5G network is rolled out across the country, it will help reduce the cost of internet which is currently high for most users.

In telecommunications, 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks, which cellular phone companies began deploying worldwide in 2019, and is the planned successor to the 4G networks which provide connectivity to most current cellphones.