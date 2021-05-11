By Moses Ndhaye

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF), in partnership with MasterCard Foundation, has announced a Shs35bn innovation program to support local Small and Medium Enterprises in the country.

The program, dubbed the “NSSF Hi-Innovator” will also provide practical entrepreneurship training to more than 75,000 youth to enable them gainfully engage in various to businesses.

The NSSF Managing Director Richard Byarugaba says engaging the youth in developing innovative solutions which address the problem of un–employment is the way to go.

He says the five year innovation program is co-funded by MasterCard Foundation, through its Young Africa Works initiative, while Outbox Uganda, an innovations hub is the lead implementation partner.