By Juliet Nalwooga

The Bank of Uganda has advised Africell Uganda Ltd customers to approach Stanbic bank with proper identification and an alternative account for payment.

In a statement issued by the Bank’s governor, Prof Emmanuel Mutebile, the provision of mobile money services by the Telecom company has since announced its exit from the Ugandan market end today.

Mutebeli says Stanbic Bank Uganda which has been partnering with Africell to offer mobile money services will pay affected customers over a 90 days period starting tomorrow, October 8th.

He says after the expiry of the 90 days, details of unpaid customers and their accounts will be transferred to the Bank of Uganda.

Africell has since announced that its services end today but the last day of employment will be on November 30th