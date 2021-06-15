By Benjamin Jumbe

Government through the ministry of gender labor and social development is working on creating a Disability management information system.

This has been revealed by the Acting Commissioner PWD and Elderly Emily Ajambo who says it has been developed to create awareness about the special grant for people with disability.

It follows concerns that many of the intended beneficiaries lack awareness about the program

She further says the ministry is equally developing an app for this program.

The Special Grant for People with Disabilities managed by the Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development aims to provide a social safety net for PWDs and boost their income-generating opportunities and employment generation.

Shs5 Billion was allocated in this financial year 2020/2021 to benefit people living with disabilities with 800 groups intended to benefit.