By Ritah Kemigisa

The Uganda Bankers Association has underscored the need for the government to increase funding to the tourism sector in Uganda.

Uganda this financial year allocated shs 194.7 billion to complement private sector investment and support the recovery of the tourism sector.

Speaking at the ongoing 5th Annual bankers Conference, the Uganda Bankers Association Vice-chairperson and Managing Director Post Bank, Julius Kakeeto says the share of the National Budget towards tourism has remained the lowest for the last eight years with the allocation ranging from 0.1% to 0.6%.

According to Kakeeto, such funding constrains the growth of the sector and limits the high potential the sector presents.

He adds that the tourism sector in Uganda has a unique and untapped potential which requires a timely, well-structured and tailored competitive financing.

He also appeals for the review of the numerous taxes and levies paid by entrepreneurs in the sectors.