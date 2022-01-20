By Ivan Ssenabulya

Bank of Uganda has held the 1st Annual Award Event to recognize the Best Performing Primary Dealer Market Maker (PDMM) in the Uganda Government Securities Market.

Standard Chartered Bank Uganda Limited has emerged as the winner in the sector and was awarded, as the best performing PDMM in Uganda Government securities during the period October 2020 to September 2021.

The ceremony was presided over by Deputy Governor Michael Atingi-Ego, who handed over the award to the bank managers.

A Primary Dealer Marker is a bank or financial institution authorized to trade securities with a national government.