Officials from the Uganda Manufacturers’ Association (UMA) have revealed that since its inception in 2017, the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) initiative has created 30,000 jobs.

Deo Kayemba, the UMA board chairperson has underscored the importance of the BUBU initiative to Uganda’s socio-economic growth.

According to data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, to date, BUBU has led to an increase in local production and a decrease in imports by approximately 25%.

During a consultative business dialogue between supermarket proprietors and manufacturers, Kayemba also revealed that concurrently, local manufacturing’s contribution to GDP has grown from 8% to nearly 11%, in no small part due to this initiative.

He, however, expressed dismay that local manufacturers have to pay for shelve space in supermarkets across the country and urged Ugandans to prioritize locally manufactured products to enhance economic development.

“Wholesalers and retailers should prioritize displaying local products over imported ones. It is indeed disheartening when our local producers have to pay to have their products showcased,” Mr. Kayemba noted.

The consultative business dialogue was aimed at establishing a feedback channel where retailers and consumers can provide insights to manufacturers about the products they offer.