By Benjamin Jumbe

Business Owners in Uganda have been challenged to take advantage of the new E-postal address to register them.

This has been made by the Registrar General of the Uganda Registration Services Bureau Mercy Kainobwisho at the launch of the E-postal services in Kampala this morning.

She said having a postal address is a legal requirement for any one seeking to register a company and has been a challenge to many people seeking to formalize their businesses.

She however says this new e postal service will simplify acquisition of these addresses and the registration of business noting that there should not be any excuse for noncompliance.