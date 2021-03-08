By Moses Ndhaye

Coffee farmers are pushing for valve addition policies that will lead to creation of employment in the country.

The chief executive officer Inspire Africa Coffee Nelson Tugume says promoting the agriculture sector alone without encouraging valve addition will not help complement government efforts to create jobs for the increasing number of un- employed youth.

Addressing women entrepreneurs in the coffee sector in Kampala, Tugume said promoting valve addition in the coffee sector will help to grow the local coffee market consumption which currently has arisen from 4% to 5%.

Currently the coffee sector contributes 6.7% of Uganda’s total export earnings.