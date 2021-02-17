By Benjamin Jumbe

Coffee farmers in the country have been tipped on penetrating the international market.

This comes as a number of farmers continue struggling with the market for their products and low or fluctuating prices.

The executive director of the National Union of Coffee Agribusinesses and Farm Enterprises (NUCAFE) Joseph Nkandu says the most critical things to do are ensuring quality, increasing productivity, and traceability

He however argues that this can only be attained through organized farmers groups hence the promotion of the “farmer ownership model” which removes middlemen and increases the value farmers retain.

The country is expected to export 20M bags of coffee by 2025.