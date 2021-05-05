By Prossy Kisakye

Women in cross-border trade have expressed concern over the high taxes proposed by the government in the 2021/22 national budget.

The matter has been raised during the opening of a two-day Budget Advocacy Workshop on Taxation and Trade Facilitation for Women Cross Border Traders organized by the Eastern African Sub-region Support Initiative for the Advancement of Women (EASSI).

The EASSI Executive Director Shillah Kawamara says women traders are heavily burdened with the high taxes which have greatly impacted the ease of doing business.

The two-day workshop is meant to help women traders understand the issue of taxation and also begin contributing to finance policies.