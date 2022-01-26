By Benjamin Jumbe

The Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG) has lauded the ministry of finance for halting release of funds for the Parish Development Model.

This is after the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Ramathan Ggoobi revealed that no funds had been released in the third quarter for the Parish Development Model pending fulfillment of some requirements.

Now according to the executive director CSBAG Julius Mukunda, with poor planning and implementation the new program was bound to fail.

He however says having all the required structures and guidelines in place before release of the funds will ensure accountability once the money is finally disbursed.

The organization, while appearing before parliament’s budget committee last week had asked for a stay in the roll out of the program until all the necessary requirements were in place.