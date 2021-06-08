By Benjamin Jumbe

The Financial Sector Deepening Uganda (FSDU) has launched a deal flow facility to support Ugandan companies.

The facility established in partnership with the European Union and the Capital Markets Authority seeks to help the companies become investment-ready.

Speaking at the launch of the facility, the FSDU executive director Rashmi Pillai has said the facility targeting medium to large companies will help increase investment in them.

She says this will be through matchmaking them to long term investment capital to allow them to focus on growth rather than short-term term funding needs.

220 companies that are seeking investments of not less than Shs1.8b are targeted to benefit from the facility over a 5-year period.