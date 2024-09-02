Telecom companies say digital innovations are slowly revolutionizing the country’s financial sector, especially supporting more Ugandans to access and manage their finances and conduct transactions efficiently.

According to Fatumah Shamim Kavuma, the MTN Uganda Manager in charge of International Remittances, the adoption of digital payment platforms for sending and receiving money from abroad is on the rise. This trend is fostering greater financial inclusion, enabling individuals to participate in formal banking systems, build savings, and access credit for both business and personal development.

To encourage the use of these digital innovations, MTN-Uganda and Uganda Airlines have launched a campaign rewarding individuals who utilize digital payment platforms for money transfers. This initiative aims to further accelerate the adoption of these technologies and enhance the overall financial landscape in Uganda.

“We have a big base of people who send money from abroad to Uganda and that is around 800,00 customers right now who are using the service and we believe it is growing and getting better because people are getting to embrace the service because of the good experience,” she said.