By Damali Mukhaye

Officials from the ministry of finance are today expected to appear before the budget committee of parliament to defend the discrepancies noted by MPs in the next financial year’s budget.

The state minister for finance in charge of planning David Bahati on Tuesday this week requested that he withdraws the document to allow his ministry scrutinize it further after MPs noted duplication of some budget items.

The West Budama Member of Parliament Richard Otheino Okoth raised the matter of inconsistencies and duplication in the budget after he realized that the ministry of finance was going to receive Shs9.6bn to undertake tree planting, assist expectant women and set up zebra crossings among other items which had been budgeted for in other ministries.

MPs also noted that the finance officials had duplications in their budget where similar votes with different activities appeared several times with similar budget allocations.

Jim Mugunga, the finance ministry spokesperson confirms that finance officials return today to clarify on all issues MPs raised.