The Council of Ministers of the East African Community (EAC) is negotiating with companies engaging in the manufacturing of smart devices such as Ipads to make them more affordable to the community.

Uganda’s ICT minister, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi who is also the vice chairperson of the council says the prices for smart devices are high, and this is affecting the country’s efforts to promote inclusive digital transformation across the country.

He says as minister for ICT in the East African Community (EAC), they engage various respective technology companies to ensure that they avail products that are cheaper and affordable to the majority of the population.

The minister made the remarks while officiating at the launch of a Tecno smartphone code-named Camon-20 series on the Ugandan market.

He says the move will help to promote digital transformation across the East African region if the prices of such devices are harmonized.