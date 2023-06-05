Over 100 manufacturers, traders, and distributors from various business sectors are taking part in the 12th Eastern Regional Trade Fair (ERTF) now in its 5th day at Mbale S.S grounds in Mbale district.

The trade fair organized by the Uganda Manufacturers’ Association (UMA) under the theme, “Celebrating Local Manufacturing Excellence” aimed at facilitating Business to Business linkages among manufacturers, suppliers of products from all sectors, and consumers under one platform.

UMA Chair, Deo Kayemba says Business Facilitation Agencies like the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), and Electricity Regulatory Authority among others are taking part in the six-day trade fair to tip traders on how best to do business.

It has attracted 22 foreign exhibitors from Kenya, Nigeria, India, and Tanzania all dealing in construction products, automobile, agricultural machinery, foods and beverages, packaging materials, health products, and electricals, among others.

Eastern Regional Trade Fair has returned after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.