By Benjamin Jumbe

The Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi has observed that providing women and girls with equal rights will fuel sustainable economies and benefit societies and humanity at large.

The Minister made the remarks while delivering a statement at the 66th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women underway at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

She noted that equality is a fundamental human right and foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world.

The session that runs to 25th March 2022, is being held under the theme: “Achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls in the context of climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction policies and programmes.”

She reiterated Uganda’s commitment to the implementation of international, regional and national frameworks to address gender equality and climate change.

She notes that Uganda has developed Gender responsive policies and programmes for environmental conservation, protection and rehabilitation including, Uganda Vision 2040.