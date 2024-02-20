Uganda’s exports to the European Union Market have hit 800 million Euros (about Shs3.3 trillion) against 700 million (approximately Shs2.9 trillion) that the European Union exports to Uganda, the head of the European delegation to Uganda Jan Sadek revealed on Tuesday.

He described the trade balance between the EU and Uganda as impressive and stands out among global trade relations.

Uganda’s exports to the European market comprise mainly agricultural products like coffee, fruits and vegetables, flowers, fish, and fish products, while the EU imports earnings into Uganda from the energy, construction, agro-processing, and tourism sectors, among others.

“We have quite an impressive trade turnover already, it is about 1.5 billion Euros. What is very important is that this trade is quite balanced,” said Mr Jan Sadek.

Ambassador Sadek disclosed this at the Uganda-EU Business Forum Media launch in Kampala.