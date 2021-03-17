By Benjamin Jumbe

Farmers are now calling for representation in parliament.

Masudio Eberu a farmer from West Nile says at the moment farmers in the country are facing several challenge but don’t have a strong voice to advocate for them at policy level.

She says the current policies do not favor them and leave them exposed and exploited hence the need to have them represented in parliament.

She also calls for increased sensitization of farmers at the grass root about required standards and quality of the various produce to avoid situations like what happened with Kenya and Burundi over a week ago.