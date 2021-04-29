By Juliet Nalwooga

The Ministry of Finance has today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Investments Clubs Association of Uganda (ICAU) to boost the saving and investment culture in the country.

The Finance Ministry will, through this partnership, formally support the association in capacity building initiatives for local saving groups whose input will be reflected in government planning programs.

ICAU chair, Charles Lugendo says the move is timely.

The ministry’s undersecretary Sengonzi Damulira, who signed the MOU on behalf of the minister, has urged investment club leaders to focus on finance monitoring if they are to stay in business.