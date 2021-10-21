By Moses Ndhaye

The 5th edition of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Awards 2021 has been launched to recognize efforts and professionalism that finance leaders put in driving sustainable enterprises and institutions.

Speaking at the launch, the head of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants–Uganda Charlotte Kukunda has urged Chief Finance Officers to prioritize ethical issues in executing their duties.

She says the awards agenda presents a platform to share best practices, drive awareness, inspire action and develop a community of finance leaders committed to creating more sustainable outcomes for their organizations.

The Awards organized by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and Deloitte are scheduled for December 9th,