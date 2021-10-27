By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Fish Processors and Exporters Association (UFPEA) has denied proposing a ban on local consumption of the Nile perch.

This follows an uproar from the public over reports that the body while appearing before parliament last week had asked the government to ban local consumption of the Nile perch and have the species for only export.

Addressing the media today the Association’s chair Sujal Goswami says this was not part of the recommendations made to the committee and the statement was misconstrued apologizing to the public for the confusion caused.

Goswami says their concern was about fish caught and not going through the legal channels to benefit the economy nor go to the local consumption hence the need to strengthen regulation.

Meanwhile, the Association’s CEO Ovia Musoke further expresses optimism that Nile perch for export should be regulated to gazetted landing sites to ensure quality.