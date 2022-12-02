Government has applauded the Daily Monitor for supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to grow their businesses and support the country’s economic growth through its annual Top 100 mid-size company survey.

The Minister for Investment, Evelyne Anite says it’s only through partnerships that the government will be able to promote and attract investors to invest in the country.

The minister made the remarks while officiating at the annual 2022 Uganda Top Mid–Sized Companies -100 Gala dinner organized by the Daily Monitor and sponsored by KPMG, Dfcu-Bank, Uganda Investment Authority, and Uganda Breweries among others.

She says the government will continue creating an environment that will see small and Medium Enterprises prosper.

The brainchild-size survey is an invention of Monitor Publications Limited and KPMG. It was started several years ago in Uganda.

The Managing Director for Monitor Publications, Tony Glencross asked the operators of SMEs to continue innovating to enable them to adhere to the current economic disruptions.

Sunpower Sustainable Energy, a locally-owned company has been named the number one mid-size company in a colorful ceremony held last night in Kampala, and Digital Vehicle Tracking emerged the second.

