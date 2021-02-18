By Moses Ndhaye

Government has completed construction of four industrial park power sub-stations that will supply stable electricity to Namanve, Mukono, Luzira and Iganga industrial parks.

The project is implemented by the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) at a cost of $ 100m dollars.

The head of communication at the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited, Pamela Byomuganda says this will provide adequate transmission capacity to enable provision of reliable quality and adequate power supply to Small, Medium and Large Scale Industries in the respective industries.

Government came up with this project after several investors complained that the electricity which was being distributed to the infrastructure was not able to meet the power demands for the growing industrial parks.