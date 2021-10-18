By Ritah Kemigisa

Civil society organisations are demanding that the government publicizes the names of all those who will benefit from the shs 200 billion stimulus package for Small and medium term Enterprises, SMEs.

Government earmarked the funds for refinancing recovery of mainly small businesses.

The Federation of Small and Medium Enterprise has since asked the government to initiate modalities that can fasten the access of these funds.

Now speaking to KFM, the CSBARG executive director Julius Mukunda expresses fear that mafias might take advantage of this money, hence the real beneficiaries missing out if the criteria is not made public.

Mukunda meanwhile advises that not more than shs 20 million is given to each beneficiary arguing that most of the SMEs need less than that as start-up capital.