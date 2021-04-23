By Moses Ndhaye

The Uganda Tourism Association has asked government to adopt an annual quality assessment system for hotel standards in the country.

The association Executive Director Richard Kawele says this will help improve the quality of hotels in the country and make their classification much easier.

He cites Kenya and Rwanda where standards assessment for hotels is done on an annual basis, asking Uganda to adopt the same.

He says according to the Uganda National Bureau of Stands 2017 report, there over 6,000 hotel properties in the country were last assessed the same year.